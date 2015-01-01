AFB Vol 13 No 71
AFB Vol 13 No 71 Editor’s Note
Soil is a Ground of Food
First of all, I would like to say ‘Happy New Year’ to everyone. Asia Food Beverage Thailand is certainly happy to give you our valuable magazine content, which we are continually developing to be the best for our readers. Aside from being the year of the ram, 2015 is also the International Year of Soil, and we are happy to further provide information on this pertinent topic.
The United Nations General Assembly has designated 2015 as the International Year of Soil and the 5th of December as World Soil Day, which corresponds with the birthday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. This date selection was made in recognition of the tremendous work of His Majesty the King in soil development, particularly in terms of agricultural development, by the International Union of Soil Sciences recognized this importance. His Majesty the King’s ingenuity has been shown to the world through achievements in soil management to solve various soil problems and help in cultivation.
The aim of this celebration is to encourage and raise awareness about the importance of soil to agriculture, nutrition, and food security, in order to prepare the world to face an increasing global population challenge. The FAO determined that one third of all soils are degraded due to numerous problems, including soil sealing, organic matter and nutrient depletion, erosion, compaction, pollution and other processes caused by unsustainable
land management practices.
Food production will require an approximately 60% increase to serve the population growth, with over 805 million people now facing starvation and malnutrition. Soil is a significant factor in solving this problem, especially in agricultural countries like Thailand, as it is the initial resource for agricultural products. Thailand is facing degraded soil problems in roughly 132 million rai (53.4 million acre) or 72% of its agricultural areas. If we
let this continue without any resolve, Thailand will be affected by lower productivity, higher production costs, or even increased health risks caused by the improper use of pesticides. Additionally, Thailand may lose its position as the kitchen of the world.
Soil is not the only factor people should be concerned about, as the surrounding environment, including water, air, and forest, is also essential to
life. Food manufacturers have to consider these issues to ensure sustainable growth and consumer health and welfare. This magazine issue, therefore, has gathered useful information for further development in green solutions, to give you a more in depth and useful look at this issue.
จากนิตยสารถึงผู้อ่านทุกท่าน
นิตยสารของเราให้ความสำคัญกับผู้อ่านทุกท่านอย่างมาก และเรามีความยินดีลงเรื่องราวที่น่าสนใจของท่านผู้อ่านและ บริษัทของท่าน หากผู้อ่านท่านใดสนใจที่จะส่งต่อถึงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาหรือความสำเร็จทางธุรกิจที่ท่านได้ประสบมา หรือมีความเห็น ข้อแนะนำเกี่ยวกับนิตยสาร กรุณาติดต่อทางเราได้ที่ editor_AFB@ttim.co.th หรือโทรมาที่ 0 2392 6106 ต่อ 502 เรา ยินดีรับฟังทุกความคิดเห็น
A Magazine for and About our Readers
We love our readers and want to feature you and the companies you work for in the magazine. If you have an interesting story to tell about how your solved a problem or achieved success, let us know. Email us on editor_AFB@ttim.co.th or call 0 2392 6106 ext 502. Also, let us know if you have any other comments or suggestions about the magazine. We would love to hear your feedback.
