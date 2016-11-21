PM Vol 17 No 102 Editor’s Note

Sea of Tears in Thailand Over Passing of Beloved King Bhumibol

“On behalf of the government of Japan and its people, I express my sincerest condolences. I remember King Bhumibol as a highly gifted and gentle person. As a spiritual support for the people, His Majesty has led Thailand’s remarkable development and advancement of the people’s living standard, The King’s great contribution in deepening friendship between Japan and Thailand will be remembered by all Japanese people.” Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The people of Thailand are grieving over the loss of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Hundreds of thousands of Thai people have lined up outside the Grand Palace waiting to sign a book of condolences for the beloved father of the country.

His Majesty King Bhumibol reigned for 70 years. As the world’s longest-reigning monarch and revered King of the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty’s leadership and great service to the Thai people will be remembered forever.

With over 4,000 royal projects under his initiatives, it’s been clearly seen that His Majesty was dedicated in developing alternative fuels to substitute fossil energy. He had been developing biodiesel from oil crops for more than four decades. His first advised the Thai government in 1961 about the need to prepare for alternative energy. Following his alternative energy initiatives, many public and private organizations have now shifted their efforts to develop renewable energies utilizing natural resources.

His Majesty was presented gold medals for the ingenious palm oil project for diesel motor vehicles, “Royal Rain” and “the New Theory” at the Brussels Eureka 2001 event. Furthermore, His Majesty also ran projects relating to other forms of renewable energy including the production of dieselhol by formulating a mixture of ethanol and diesel. The test results show that diesel engines can function using dieselhol and reduce the black exhaust emissions caused by diesel engines by as much as 50%.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved King. However, we will turn this great loss into a positive power to continue our duties and responsibilities following the King’s teachings.

The royally initiated projects harnessing renewable energy is evidence of His Majesty King Bhumibol’s far-reaching foresight and problem-solving ingenuity. Asia Pacific Plant Management magazine is proud to be Thai and highly appreciate His Majesty’s gracious kindness. We hope that all Thais will turn His Majesty’s teachings into real actions. This not only helps our lives as human beings but also contributes to the wellbeing of the nation.