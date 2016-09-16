PRESS RELEASE
Panasonic Opens Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand
‘A State-of-the-Art Showroom’
Bangkok--Panasonic Corporation announces today on its opening of the “Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand” in Bangkok. The center is established as the company’s Factory Automation (FA) showroom in Southeast Asia, aimed at showcasing highly-efficient manufacturing technologies and equipment.
In today’s highly digitised world, demand for smart phones, wearable devices and other electronics are expanding rapidly. Within those electronics products, built-in printed circuit board is a necessity and plays an important role. “Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand” showcases the company’s suite of manufacturing technologies such as auto-insertion and surface mount machines, which are designed for insertion and mounting of electronic components in high-density printed circuit board.
This innovation center features not only Panasonic’s latest chip mounter and welding machine, but also peripheral equipment from other partners which include component tower and inspection machines. This synergy highlights the importance of network compatibility and technological interconnectedness; and their contribution to the success of Industry 4.0 and IoT-supported manufacturing line. This innovation center is operated and managed by Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
At the “Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand”, customers can experience actual manufacturing process of printed circuit board and welding machines by bringing their own materials and electronic components for trial production. The center is also equipped with a seminar hall and conference room to facilitate technical seminars and events relating to factory automation. Through these approaches, the center aims to maximise its value for customers.
Panasonic opened a FA showroom in Chicago, USA, in July 2016. Jakarta, Indonesia, and Hanoi, Vietnam, are in the pipeline as the company expands its factory automation business globally.
Outline of Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand
Name: Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand
Address: 1643/7 New Petchaburi Road, Makkasan,Ratchathewi, Bangkok
Square footage: 480 square meter, two floors
Main exhibits: Chip mounter, Odd-shape component insertion machine, Screen printer, Reflow, Inspection machine, Welding machine, etc.
Opening period: September 9, 2016
• Various IoT solutions are available, but it is not clear whether they are feasible, in what situations they can be used, or how quickly they can be adopted.
• With a mix of new and old machines from many different manufactures, it is difficult to decide what machine data to collect and how to utilize the data in overall management.
For further information on the “Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand”, please contact:
Telephone: +66 2693 3416-17 Ext. 1504
e-mail: kondou.naruhiko@jp.panasonc.com
For more information on Panasonic Factory Automation solution business, please visit http://industrial.panasonic.com/ww/products/fa-welding/fa
About Panasonic Corporation
Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, enterprise solutions and device industries. Since its founding in 1918, the company has expanded globally and now operates 474 subsidiaries and 94 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.553 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2016. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: http://www.panasonic.com/global.
About Panasonic Asia Pacific
Panasonic Asia Pacific provides the whole range of the brand’s products and solutions across the Southeast Asia and Oceania (APAC) region, covering 27 countries including 10 offices in Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Based in Singapore, Panasonic Asia Pacific regional headquarters focuses on creating A Better Life, A Better World by promoting its Business-to-Business portfolio such as in the housing industry and developer solutions business, while maintaining solid Business-to-Consumer growth. The region has 37 manufacturing sites, supporting Panasonic’s global production activities in the housing, system solutions, agriculture, energy solutions, appliances, components and devices sectors. For more information: http://panasonicapac.mynewsdesk.com/
พานาโซนิคเปิดตัวโชว์รูม "Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand" ซึ่งเป็นศูนย์โซลูชันและนวัตกรรมทางอุตสาหกรรมยุคใหม่
'โชว์รูมที่มีความก้าวล้ำ นำสมัย'
กรุงเทพฯ-พานาโซนิค คอร์ปอเรชั่น ประกาศเปิดศูนย์โซลูชันและนวัตกรรมทางอุตสาหกรรมขึ้นในประเทศไทย ซึ่งศูนย์แห่งนี้เปิดขึ้นเพื่อธุรกิจกลุ่ม Factory Automation (FA Showroom) ในภูมิภาคเอเซียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ของบริษัท โดยมีเป้าหมายเพื่อการแสดงเทคโนโลยีการผลิตที่มีคุณภาพสูงและอุปกรณ์อันทันสมัย
โลกแห่งดิจิทัลในปัจจุบันมีความต้องการใช้สมาร์ทโฟน, อุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์แบบพกพาติดตัว (Wearable Devices) และอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์อื่น ๆ ที่มีการขยายตัวอย่างรวดเร็วมาก ภายในบรรดาผลิตภัณฑ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์เหล่านี้ แผงวงจรไฟฟ้า (PCB) นั้นก็มีบทบาทสำคัญอย่างยิ่ง Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand แห่งนี้แสดงผลงานนวัตกรรมของบริษัท ทั้งเทคโนโลยีการผลิต เช่น เครื่องจักรวางชิ้นส่วนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์บนแผงวงจรไฟฟ้าแบบ Auto-Insertion และ Surface Mount ที่ได้รับการออกแบบสำหรับการใส่ (Insert) และการวาง (Mount) ชิ้นส่วนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ขนาดเล็กที่สุดบนแผงวงจรไฟฟ้า (PCB) ด้วยความแม่นยำสูง และบนเนื้อที่จำกัดของแผงวงจรไฟฟ้า (PCB) ที่มีขนาดเล็กและมีความหนาแน่นสูงของชิ้นส่วนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ (High-Density)
ศูนย์แห่งนี้ไม่เพียงแต่แสดงกลุ่มเครื่องจักรวางชิ้นส่วนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์บนแผงวงจรไฟฟ้า และเครื่องเชื่อมรุ่นใหม่ล่าสุดของพานาโซนิคเท่านั้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีเครื่องมืออุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วงในสายการผลิตจากบริษัทคู่ค้าอื่น ๆ เช่น เครื่องจ่ายวัตถุดิบที่เป็นชิ้นส่วนอิเล็คทรอนิกส์แบบอัตโนมัติ, เครื่องตรวจสอบคุณภาพงานบนแผงวงจรไฟฟ้าหลังผ่านกระบวนการ แสดงร่วมอยู่ด้วย การทำงานร่วมกันที่เป็นไฮไลท์สำคัญของระบบเครือข่ายศูนย์ควบคุมและการสื่อสารเทคโนโลยีในสายการผลิตเป็นกุญแจสำคัญในความสำเร็จของยุคอุตสาหกรรม 4.0 และ IoT (internet of things) ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนในกระบวนการผลิต ศูนย์แห่งนี้ดำเนินการและบริหารงานโดย บริษัทพานาโซนิค อินดัสเตรียล ดิไวซ์ เซลส์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด
ใน Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand ลูกค้าสามารถสัมผัสกับกระบวนการผลิตที่เกิดขึ้นจริงของแผงวงจรไฟฟ้า (PCB) และงานเชื่อมจากครื่องเชื่อม พานาโซนิคได้ โดยการนำชิ้นงานของตนเองและชิ้นส่วนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์มาทดสอบในกระบวนการผลิตภายในศุนย์ นอกจากนี้ศูนย์แห่งนี้ยังมีห้องโถงสำหรับจัดงานสัมมนาและห้องประชุมเพื่อความสะดวกในการจัดสัมมนาทางเทคนิคและงานที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโรงงานระบบอัตโนมัติ (Factory Automation) ผ่านกระบวนการเหล่านี้ ศูนย์แห่งนี้มีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อเพิ่มมูลค่าสูงสุดให้แก่ลูกค้า
พานาโซนิคได้เปิดโชว์รูม FA Showroom ครั้งแรกในเมืองชิคาโก ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกาเมื่อเดือนกรกฎาคม 2559 ซึ่งบริษัทตั้งใจจะขยายธุรกิจกลุ่ม Factory Automation ไปทั่วโลก นอกจากนี้พานาโซนิคยังมีแผนที่จะเปิด FA Showroomในกรุงจาการ์ตา ประเทศอินโดนีเซียและ เมืองฮานอย ประเทศเวียดนาม ต่อไป
Outline of Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand
ชื่อ: Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand
สถานที่ตั้ง: 1643/7 ถนนเพชรบุรีตัดใหม่ แขวงมักกะสัน เขตราชเทวี กรุงเทพฯ
พื้นที่ใช้สอย: 480 ตารางเมตร 2 ชั้น
แสดงสินค้าหลัก: เครื่องจักรวางชิ้นส่วนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์บนแผงวงจรไฟฟ้า (Chip Mount, Odd-Shape Component Insertion Machine) เครื่องจักรปาดตะกั่วบนแผงวงจรไฟฟ้า (Screen Printer), เครื่องอบแผงวงจรไฟ้ฟ้าหลังวางชิ้นส่วนอีเล็กทรอนิกส์ (Reflow), เครื่องตรวจสอบคุณภาพงานบนแผงวงจรไฟฟ้า (Inspection Machine), เครื่องเชื่อม (Welding Machine); อื่นๆ
กำหนดเปิดเป็นทางการ: 9 กันยายน 2559
สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับ Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand กรุณาติตต่อ:
บริษัทพานาโซนิค อินดัสเตรียล ดิไวซ์ เซลส์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด
Telephone: +66 2693 3416-17 Ext. 1504
e-mail: kondou.naruhiko@jp.panasonc.com , anucha.teeraphensaeng@th.panasonic.com
สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับกลุ่มธุรกิจ Panasonic Factory Automation โปรดเยี่ยมชมที่เวปไซต์
http://industrial.panasonic.com/ww/products/fa-welding/fa
เกี่ยวกับ พานาโซนิค คอร์ปอเรชั่นn
พานาโซนิค คอร์ปอเรชั่น เป็นผู้นำระดับโลกในการพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่มีความหลากหลายและโซลูชั่นสำหรับลูกค้า อาทิ กลุ่มสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า, กลุ่มอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์, กลุ่มที่อยู่อาศัย, กลุ่มยานยนต์, โซลูชันสำหรับผู้ผลิตและอุตสาหกรรมอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ นับตั้งแต่การก่อตั้งบริษัทในปีพ.ศ. 2461 บริษัทมีการขยายธุรกิจไปทั่วโลกและมีบริษัทในเครือ 475 แห่ง รวมถึงบริษัทร่วมทุน 94 แห่งทั่วโลก ยอดขายสุทธิรวม 7.53 ล้านล้านเยน ณ ปีบัญชีสิ้นสุดวันที่ 31 มีนาคม 2559 บริษัทให้พันธสัญญาที่จะสร้างมูลค่าใหม่ผ่านทางนวัตกรรมและมุ่งมั่นในการสร้างเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ เพื่อชีวิตที่ดีกว่า เพื่อโลกที่ดียิ่งขึ้น (A Better Life, A Better World) ให้กับลูกค้า สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับพานาโซนิค สามารถเข้าชมที่: http://www.panasonic.com/global.
เกี่ยวกับ พานาโซนิค เอเชีย แปซิฟิค
พานาโซนิค เอเชีย แปซิฟิค นำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์และโซลูชัน ทั่วทั้งภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้และโอเชียเนีย (APAC) ครอบคลุม 27 ประเทศรวมทั้ง 10 สำนักงานในประเทศออสเตรเลีย, กัมพูชา, อินโดนีเซีย, มาเลเซีย, พม่า, นิวซีแลนด์, ฟิลิปปินส์, สิงคโปร์, ไทยและ เวียดนาม สำนักงานใหญ่ตั้งอยู่ที่ประเทศสิงคโปร์ มุ่งเน้นแนวคิดเพื่อชีวิตที่ดีกว่า เพื่อโลกที่ดียิ่งขึ้น (A Better Life, A Better World) ผ่านทางการสนับสนุนกลุ่มธุรกิจกับธุรกิจ (Business-to-Business) เช่น กลุ่มธุรกิจที่อยู่อาศัย ในขณะที่ยังคงรักษาการเติบโตในกลุ่มธุรกิจกับผู้บริโภค (Business-to-Customer) ในภูมิภาคนี้มีโรงงานผลิตจำนวน 37 โรงงานเพื่อสนับสนุนกิจกรรรมการผลิตทั่วโลกของพานาโซนิคในกลุ่มที่อยู่อาศัย, ระบบโซลูชัน, การเกษตร, การจัดการพลังงาน, เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า และชิ้นส่วนอุปกรณ์ สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม: http://panasonicapac.mynewsdesk.com/
