Panasonic Opens Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand

Bangkok-- Panasonic Corporation announces today on its opening of the “Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand” in Bangkok. The center is established as the company’s Factory Automation (FA) showroom in Southeast Asia, aimed at showcasing highly-efficient manufacturing technologies and equipment.

In today’s highly digitised world, demand for smart phones, wearable devices and other electronics are expanding rapidly. Within those electronics products, built-in printed circuit board is a necessity and plays an important role. “Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand” showcases the company’s suite of manufacturing technologies such as auto-insertion and surface mount machines, which are designed for insertion and mounting of electronic components in high-density printed circuit board.

This innovation center features not only Panasonic’s latest chip mounter and welding machine, but also peripheral equipment from other partners which include component tower and inspection machines. This synergy highlights the importance of network compatibility and technological interconnectedness; and their contribution to the success of Industry 4.0 and IoT-supported manufacturing line. This innovation center is operated and managed by Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

At the “Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand”, customers can experience actual manufacturing process of printed circuit board and welding machines by bringing their own materials and electronic components for trial production. The center is also equipped with a seminar hall and conference room to facilitate technical seminars and events relating to factory automation. Through these approaches, the center aims to maximise its value for customers.

Panasonic opened a FA showroom in Chicago, USA, in July 2016. Jakarta, Indonesia, and Hanoi, Vietnam, are in the pipeline as the company expands its factory automation business globally.

Outline of Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand

Name: Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand

Address: 1643/7 New Petchaburi Road, Makkasan,Ratchathewi, Bangkok

Square footage: 480 square meter, two floors

Main exhibits: Chip mounter, Odd-shape component insertion machine, Screen printer, Reflow, Inspection machine, Welding machine, etc.

Opening period: September 9, 2016



• Various IoT solutions are available, but it is not clear whether they are feasible, in what situations they can be used, or how quickly they can be adopted.

• With a mix of new and old machines from many different manufactures, it is difficult to decide what machine data to collect and how to utilize the data in overall management.

For further information on the “Panasonic Solution & Innovation Center Thailand”, please contact:

Telephone: +66 2693 3416-17 Ext. 1504

e-mail: kondou.naruhiko@jp.panasonc.com

For more information on Panasonic Factory Automation solution business, please visit http://industrial.panasonic.com/ww/products/fa-welding/fa



