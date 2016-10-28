Pioneers of Thermal Process Technology

【Shanghai, October 2016】 - Innovations required: the worldwide trend towards lightweight construction in the automotive field is putting the aluminium casting industry under pressure. This is because, in spite of the rising demands made on the components, they must remain economical at all times. Here, the globally active StrikoWestofen Group is glad to assume the pioneer role in the Asian area too. This is why, from 24 to 26 November, the manufacturer of thermal process technology will be presenting tried-and-tested products as well as innovations for light metal casting on the occasion of the “2016 Japan Die-Casting Congress & Exposition” in Yokohama. Specialist visitors will find StrikoWestofen at booth D12.

Lighter, stronger, cheaper: these are the demands that automotive companies expect modern car chassis and body parts to meet. For manufacturers of thermal process technology, the rising demands are primarily innovation drivers. This is also true for the StrikoWestofen Group. The globally active company with its headquarters in Gummersbach (Germany) is part of the “Light Metal Casting Solutions Group” (LMCS), which also includes names such as Gauss Automation and Italpresse. The group envisions a modern, highly efficient, automated light metal foundry: “Our mission is to connect state-of-the-art technology with maximum economic efficiency. This is true for our entire portfolio, so it includes melting and dosing furnaces as well as transport and heat treatment systems,” explains Rainer Erdmann, Managing Director for StrikoWestofen Asia. On the occasion of the “Japan Die-Casting Congress & Exposition”, the company wants to present the systems it produces to experts from the sector in East Asia.

An Investment that Helps You to Save

This year, too, around 130 exhibitors are presenting their products in the exhibition halls of the “Pacifico Yokohama” congress centre. The worldwide management of StrikoWestofen can be found at booth D12, which the company shares with Tanabe Engineering Corporation. Here StrikoWestofen can show process technology for all fields of light metal casting: “StrikoMelter” melting furnaces, the closed melt transport system “Schnorkle” or the “Westomat” series of dosing furnaces are now to convince the Japanese specialist audience of their merits. Economic aspects as well as the quality of the resulting cast parts play a role here: “In the automotive field in particular, quality is a by-word for safety. With the right technical equipment, light metal foundries even achieve first-class products in an especially economical way,” points out Yoichiro Sakai, General Manager of StrikoWestofen Nippon. Investments in new systems often pay for themselves after only one year, he explains. For example, a StrikoMelter only consumes 489 kWh/t at a metal yield of 99.75 percent. “This means that even the very first substep in the foundry process is a money-saver. Just by switching to our technology, Aluminium casters improve their profit line by 1-2 percentage points. For us, future foundries must be both economical and ecological. Key-word is a green and clean foundry,” Sakai adds.

With over than 400 Westomat already sold in Japan, the dosing furnace is now the national market leader. StrikoMelter and all other systems of the manufacturer are also available in Japan as of immediately.More information on the portfolio and the international range of services provided by StrikoWestofen Nippon Ltd. can be requested by Mr. Sakai under the following telephone number (+81 8093452358) or by e-mail (yos@strikowestofen.co.jp).

Upcoming Events

11 November

Green Foundry Forum – How to maximize profit in the foundry

Amata Spring Country Club Chonburi, Thailand

24-26 November

2016 Japan Die Casting Congress & Exposition in Yokohama

Meet the experts: Hall D Booth 12