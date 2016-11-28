Press RELEASE

Upsolar, Koine and CW deploy Floating PV Test-bed System in Singapore

SHANGHAI–28 Nov–PRNewswire/InfoQuest

Upsolar (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Upsolar, a leading provider of solar PV modules and services, Koine a design company specializing in floating technology, and Upsolar’s local installation partner CW, recently deployed a floating PV system at Tengeh Reservoir in Singapore. The system is part of the joint project overseen by the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) and spearheaded by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, as part of Singapore’s green initiatives to assess the viability of using floating PV systems.

Upsolar is one of eight other companies selected to install its solar panels that will eventually produce close to 100kW of electricity when connected to the national grid. Powered by Upsolar’s UP-M320P which has one of the highest outputs in their product range, the system could allow 20 average households to completely run on green energy. The panels are mounted on a floating structure designed by Koine Multimedia, and the installation was conducted by CW Group in October 2016.

The joint project will provide valuable insights into the cost, benefits and challenges of floating PV systems where SERIS will analyze the solar PV system, and PUB will study the effects on the surrounding water environment.

“Upsolar is proud and excited to be part of a project that could open up new opportunities for floating PV,” said Roy Li, Managing Director of APAC Region at Upsolar Group. “The land constraints in Singapore is a huge challenge for solar photovoltaic installations, but we are confident that floating PV can be the solution and would be very happy to be involved in future projects.”

